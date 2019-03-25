11 injured in Montgomery shootings Saturday

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating five separate shootings that injured a total of 11 people Saturday.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, the shootings took place across the city from 1 p.m. to 10:20 p.m.
FIRST SHOOTING
The first shooting happened at 1 p.m. in the 4600 block of Mobile Highway. Two men were injured in the shooting and taken to a local hospital for treatment. An investigation showed the two men got into an altercation over money which led to an exchange of gunfire. Neither suspect wanted to cooperate or pursue charges, according to police.
SECOND SHOOTING
Later, around 3:30 p.m., officers and medics responded to the 900 block of Queensbury Drive. When they arrived, they found a teen who had non-life threatening gunshot wound. A short time later, a man was found in the area of Stephens Street and Holt Street who had also been shot on Queensbury Drive. Duckett says an investigation revealed the man, Jubry Bledson, forcible entered a residence and became involved in an altercation with another man, which resulted in gunfire. Bledson ran from the residence before being found near Stephens Street and Holt Street. Once released from the hospital, Bledson was charged with first degree burglary, second degree assault, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and certain persons forbidden to carry a firearm.
THIRD SHOOTING
Around 4:30 p.m., Duckett says two women arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. An investigation indicated that the shooting happened in the area of Happiness Avenue and that the two women had shot each other in an ongoing dispute. Charges in this case are pending.
FOURTH SHOOTING
At about 8:30 p.m. officers and medics were called to the 100 block of Twin oaks Drive. Duckett says when they arrived, they found a teen and two men who had each been shot. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment. An investigation indicates the victims were approached by unknown males who began firing at them before running away. The investigation is ongoing in this case.
FIFTH SHOOTING
Around 10:20 p.m., officers and medics were called to the 4400 block of Danbury Circle. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. A short time later, a teen walked into a local hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wound. The shooting also happened on Danbury Circle, Duckett said. Further investigation found that multiple people were in a residence when a suspect began firing at the first victim before running away. The case remains under investigation.
Duckett said all victims remain hospitalized and are stable at this time. No additional arrests have been made.
