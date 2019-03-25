11 injured in Montgomery shootings Saturday

Later, around 3:30 p.m., officers and medics responded to the 900 block of Queensbury Drive. When they arrived, they found a teen who had non-life threatening gunshot wound. A short time later, a man was found in the area of Stephens Street and Holt Street who had also been shot on Queensbury Drive. Duckett says an investigation revealed the man, Jubry Bledson, forcible entered a residence and became involved in an altercation with another man, which resulted in gunfire. Bledson ran from the residence before being found near Stephens Street and Holt Street. Once released from the hospital, Bledson was charged with first degree burglary, second degree assault, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and certain persons forbidden to carry a firearm.