Retired Air Force general announces Montgomery mayoral run

Crowell has also served as a past member of the Board of Directors of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama and is current on the Board of Directors of the Montgomery Metro YMCA, AUM Advisory Board, Alabama Shakespeare Festival (ASF) Board, recent past Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce Committee of 100, Chairman of the Board of Central Alabama OIC, State of Alabama Certificate of Need Review Board, Jackson Hospital Board, Air University Foundation Board, Alabama World Affairs Council Member, Air Force Association Chapter 102 member, and past Chairman of the National Classification Management System (NCMS) chapter 33, a professional organization for Defense Security Professionals. He’s also serving as the River Region United Way Annual Campaign Chairman for the year 2018.