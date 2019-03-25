Retired Air Force general announces Montgomery mayoral run

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Another candidate has thrown their hat into the ring in a bid to become the next mayor of Montgomery. Brigadier General (USAF, retired) Edward Crowell held a press conference Monday afternoon to officially announce his candidacy.
Crowell enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1974 and is a veteran of both the USAF and the Reserves. He retired from the USAF at Maxwell AFB in 2009 where he had served as Commandant of the Air War College and Vice Commander of Air University.
During his military career, Crowell was the recipient of multiple awards and honors including the Air Force Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit and Meritorious Service Medals.
Crowell was named to the Troy University Board of Trustees by then-Gov. Bob Riley. Riley’s successor, Robert Bentley, named him to the Certificate of Need Review Board (CONRB) and the State of Alabama Ethics Commission where he recently served as its chairman.
Crowell has also served as a past member of the Board of Directors of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama and is current on the Board of Directors of the Montgomery Metro YMCA, AUM Advisory Board, Alabama Shakespeare Festival (ASF) Board, recent past Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce Committee of 100, Chairman of the Board of Central Alabama OIC, State of Alabama Certificate of Need Review Board, Jackson Hospital Board, Air University Foundation Board, Alabama World Affairs Council Member, Air Force Association Chapter 102 member, and past Chairman of the National Classification Management System (NCMS) chapter 33, a professional organization for Defense Security Professionals. He’s also serving as the River Region United Way Annual Campaign Chairman for the year 2018.
Crowell, until recently, was the president and chief executive officer for Montgomery-based VT Miltope, which makes computers, servers, storage, network peripherals, and airborne solutions for the military and commercial applications.
A native of Phenix City, Alabama, a stretch of Highway 431 in Russell County was named in his honor in 2017.
The retired one-star general joins seven other candidates, so far, who have announced their campaigns for the 2019 municipal elections.
