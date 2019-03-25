Severe storms possible this afternoon

We’re mild and dry across the area this morning as we track a batch of rain and storms entering northwest Alabama. This initial wave of rain will fade through the morning. We’ll turn our attention to a second wave expected to develop to our north into the afternoon. This second wave will move southward into an unstable environment supportive of large hail and damaging wind gusts. These storms could hang on into the evening before fading. Expect highs into the upper 70s.