South Alabama cities seeing more than usual spring break traffic

GREENVILLE, AL (WSFA) - Erica Guzman and her family are headed back home to Texas after a long spring break.
“We did seven states in seven days for spring break," she said.
And this is the kind of thing that makes mayors like Dexter McClendon quite happy.
“We’ve already noticed a big change," McClendon said.
But this year seems to be different. The crowd is heavier and so is the traffic on the interstate. And that’s not all; more gas is being pumped, longer lines in local restaurants.
“The kids are getting out. The family is getting ready to travel," said Wintzell’s employee Jazmine Powell.
Panama City Beach, Florida Mayor Mike Thomas says they did away with spring break some years back but Panama City Beach has always welcomed vacationers. Thomas is already seeing signs of a resurgence but acknowledged it could be a full year before the traffic is back the way it used to be before Hurricane Michael.
“I think the hotel part of it will be okay. It’s a different situation we’ve ever experienced but all in all we’re doing okay," Thomas said.
McClendon says the city’s peak season runs from June through August. He says he won’t have a full picture of the summer economic impact until the end of August.
