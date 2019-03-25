Storm rips roof off downtown Clanton business

CHILTON COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The roof of a barbershop in downtown Clanton was ripped off during storms that are moving through Alabama Monday evening.
Monday’s severe weather is not supportive of tornadoes, but could support a risk for large hail and damaging wind gusts. That appears to be the case in Chilton County.
According to Chilton County EMA Director Derrick Wright, damage in the downtown area of Clanton appears to be from straight line winds. There was no word on any injuries.
A photo from viewer Lisa McKee showed a downtown Clanton street with debris, including the roof of a local barbershop sitting in the roadway. The damage is on 2nd Avenue North.
Another viewer, Chelita Moran, said she was in the gym across the street when “all of a sudden the roof is in the street. I was scared to death,” she said.
Chilton County E-911 has reports of pea-sized hail in the downtown Clanton area.
Alabama Power reports, as of 6 p.m., service interruptions for approximately 2,500 customers. Most are in Chilton County (2,050) while there are about 350 outages in Elmore County.
