8-year-old girl shot and killed in Indiana; father sought

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WXIN/Tribune/CNN) - indianapolis police are looking for the father of a girl who was shot and killed over the weekend.
Authorities said Kendall Brye was in the house when the 8-year-old was shot on Sunday afternoon.
Her mom drove the girl to a fire station for help, but she died at the hospital.
Police said they believe Brye fled the house after the shooting with his young son, who was eventually dropped off at the hospital by family members.
“It’s a tragic situation all around," said Lt. Kerry Buckner of the Indianapolis Police Department. "You’ve got an 8-year-old girl who’s never going to grow up, never going to be anybody.”
Police want to talk to Brye because they’re lacking evidence and aren’t sure that the shooting was accidental.
