AL escapee, crime spree suspect faces new federal charges

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Shane Vernon appeared in federal court Tuesday to be arraigned on eight felony counts.
In February, he was indicted on two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of carjacking, three of counts using a gun in furtherance of a violent crime, and kidnapping. During the hearing, the defendant pleaded not guilty on all counts.
The charges stem from an alleged multi-state crime spree that ensued following Vernon's escape from the Coosa County Jail in November 2017.
While on the run, investigators say he held two different families, including an elderly couple, at gunpoint before reportedly kidnapping an Elmore County man and forcing him at gunpoint to drive him to Georgia where he was ultimately caught.
Vernon will be detained until his trial in August.
