Auburn man sentenced for wire fraud totaling nearly $2 million
By Alex Jones | March 26, 2019 at 12:25 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 1:17 PM

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - An Auburn man who pleaded guilty to wire and securities fraud now knows how long his sentence will be.

43-year-old Kyle Geoffrey Sandler pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a scheme in which he solicited and accepted nearly $2,000,000 from over 70 investors in August 2018.

Sandler has now been sentenced to 63 months in prison without parole, followed by three years of supervised release.

He has also been ordered to pay $1,903,000 in restitution.

From 2015 to 2016, Sandler founded a company called The Roundhouse LLC, which he promoted as a “business incubator," providing companies with services in exchange for equity in their companies. However, he knowingly sold shares in Roundhouse that were not registered on a national securities exchange, overselling stock in his company to investors by approximately one hundred percent.

“Mr. Sandler violated the trust of his investors with lies and deception,” said U.S. Attorney Louis Franklin. “They trusted him with their hard earned money, and he used it as his personal piggybank. My office will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to protect the community from these types of schemes.”

This case was investigated by the FBI and the Alabama Securities Commission.

