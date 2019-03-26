Back to quiet

Wind and hail issues are long gone this morning as slightly cooler air spills into Alabama. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine through the day with high temperatures topping out in the middle 60s.
A backdoor front will clip east Alabama later tonight, allowing a few showers and storms to affect areas generally east of I-65. Most of you will sleep through it. Sunshine returns in full force tomorrow with temps around 70 degrees.
A warming trend kicks in toward the weekend with highs approaching 80 degrees by Saturday.
Our next system is on target to move in Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.