Houston County, Southeast Health work towards agreement for inmate medical costs

Section 14-6-19 of the Code of Alabama outlines the counties responsibilities as it pertains to providing healthcare for prisoners. Southeast Health Medical Center has provided the Houston County Commission and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office an agreement which allows the county to pay discounted rates for inmate care. The fee schedule is equivalent to Medicare rates, which would be the same rate the Federal Government pays for healthcare services. Southeast Health began billing the county for inmate care in August of 2017. The agreement allows the rates to be retroactively applied to previous bills. Our annual cost of uncompensated care exceeds $20 million with $9 million attributed to the care of Houston County residents. Communities across the nation recognize the need to have strong, progressive hospitals in their back yard. We’re fortunate that Houston County residents also chose to support their hospital in this manner. And while the amount of uncompensated care is much higher that the 2.5 mils of property taxes, we are grateful for the investment.