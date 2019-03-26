Man charged after 3 robbed in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A 20-year-old is facing multiple charges after court documents say he robbed three people, shooting at one of them.
Ladarren Zequin Seawright is charged with three counts of robbery first degree and one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
According to an arrest affidavit, Seawright allegedly robbed three people at gunpoint on March 17 in the 700 block of South Perry Street.
The first robbery took place around 3:30 p.m. Seawright, according to the affidavit, threatened the victim and stole his laptop. Seawright then fired an unknown handgun towards the victim multiple times.
The second robbery involved two people and happened around 7:20 p.m. The affidavit indicates Seawright committed the robberies while armed with a pistol.
Seawright was taken into custody Sunday and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $190,000 bond.
