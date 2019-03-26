Millions of robocalls made in Montgomery in February

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Robocalls are on the rise.
According to the Robocall Index, last year alone, 26.3 billion robocalls were made nationwide.
“They’re basically just using a computer to call your phone and they just generate these call lists and they’re looking for people that answer their phone," Sgt. Jeff Davis, with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, said.
Just this February, 4.9 billion robocalls were made in the United States and in Montgomery, 26.3 million robocalls were made.
“Most people just get annoyed with them and just hang up on and they don’t take any action to prevent it in the future," Davis said.
But there are some things you can do to stop receiving robocalls.
“There are apps that you can use to try to avoid the robocalls,” Davis said.
Apps like Truecaller, Hiya and Nomorobo.
“If you’re able to, on your phone, and you’re able to go in and block that call, just go in and block that phone number and continue to do it any time you receive those type of phone calls," Davis said.
According to Davis, the best thing you can do is not to answer the call.
