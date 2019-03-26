Montgomery residents take cover during neighborhood shootout

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A barrage of gunfire in this otherwise quiet west Montgomery neighborhood robbed Anita Pettway of her sense of safety and nearly her life.
“I was about to get this trash bag right here out this drawer and the bullet came through the walls, through the cabinets, and this drawer,” Pettway said as she held up a white plastic trash bag pierced by the shot. “It don’t make no sense.”
Pettway was centimeters away from being shot.
“They don’t realize how they get innocent people in danger for the foolishness they create in the streets,” she said.
The gunfire shattered the windows and pierced through the wooden door, splintering an armoire in the living room that was in its path. One shot ripped through the wall and lodged in Pettway’s brand new refrigerator.
“You see right here, it’s still in the door,” Pettway said, showing where the shot went through the wall into the back of the freezer - lodging in the front door of the refrigerator. “It’s not working, I don’t have the money to buy another refrigerator. I’m still paying for this one.”
In addition to the four shots into the house, more than 15 rounds hit her daughter’s car in the driveway. She paid more than $500 dollars to replace most of the windows early Monday morning.
“Put these guns down,” Pettway fumed. “If you want to shoot - go to the war, so you can shoot and do some good.”
Neighbors say one of the shooters was standing in Pettway’s driveway, where we rounded up half a dozen spent shells similar to those used in an AK-47. We’re told they were exchanging gunfire with others on an adjacent lot. They say police rounded up dozens of shells for evidence after the shootout.
“It was like a war zone,” explained Pettway. “It was so many I couldn’t even count.”
Damage was reported as far as six houses down, more broken glass and windshields in need of repair. Other residents shared what they saw but declined to go on the record out of fear of retaliation. Many are elderly and have lived on Edmond Street for decades; they say they can’t afford to move to a new area.
“Our hands are tied,” Pettway said. “We shouldn’t have to live like we are in prison here. We should have a nice, quiet, respectful neighborhood without all this mess.”
Residents say the neighborhood has been peaceful for many years, until new residents moved in with their neighbors. They believe young adults and gangs are to blame.
Montgomery Police confirm they are investigating the incident; so far, no arrests have been made.
