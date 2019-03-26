Mr. and Miss Basketball 2019 named by ASWA

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Alabama Sportswriters Association named its 2019 picks for Mr. and Miss Basketball at a luncheon at the Montgomery Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center Tuesday.
TRENDON WATFORD
Mr. Basketball 2019 is Mountain Brook senior forward Trendon Watford.
The 6′9″ athlete stands out from the crown in more than one way. He’s just the fourth Mr. Basketball winner to earn the honor for a second year. He also won it in 2018.
According to the Alabama High School Athletic Assocation, Watford, led the Spartans to three straight Class 7A state basketball championships and earned MVP honors all three years.
He averaged 23.7 points, 11.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists as a senior and finished his career as the AHSAA career rebounding leader with 1,909 and had 3,783 career points. He also had 285 career blocked shots and had 155 career 3-pointers.
Because he’s playing in the McDonald’s All-American Game, Watford was unable to attend Tuesday’s event. However a representative from his school accepted the honor on his behalf.
Also named the Class 7A Boys’ Player of the Year by the ASWA, Watford remains uncommitted to a college at this point.
ANNIE HUGHES
Miss Basketball 2019 is Pisgah High School senior guard Annie Hughes who led her team to the 2018 and 2019 Class 3A state titles, earning state Tourney MVP honors both years.
According to the AHSAA, Hughes averaged 21.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3.5 steals as a senior. Pisgah went 65-2 over the past two seasons.
Hughes also stands out. She’s the first player from a school in a classification smaller than 5A to win Miss Basketball since 2011 and is the first Jackson County player to win the honor in the 32-year history of the award.
Hughes, named the Class 3A Girls’ Player of the Year by the ASWA, has signed with Auburn University.
The ASWA named a player of the year for boys and girls in each of the AHSAA’s seven classifications and the AISA. They include:
ASWA Class Boys’ Players of the Year 2019
- Class 7A: Trendon Watford, Mountain Brook
- Class 6A: Kameron Woods, Pinson Valley
- Class 5A: Cameron Tucker, Wenonah
- Class 4A: Kobe Simmons, Talladega
- Class 3A: Auston Leslie, Westminster Christian
- Class 2A: Jayden Stone, Sacred Heart Catholic
- Class 1A: Noah Boler, Decatur Heritage
- AISA: Gunnar Henderson, Morgan Academy
ASWA Girls’ Players of the Year 2019
- Class 7A: Sarah Ashlee Barker, Spain Park
- Class 6A: Marisa Snodgrass, Hazel Green
- Class 5A: Quintasia Leatherwood, Central-Tuscaloosa
- Class 4A: Kathleen Wheeler, Priceville
- Class 3A: Annie Hughes, Pisgah
- Class 2A: Elizabeth Hill, Cold Springs
- Class 1A: River Baldwin, Pleasant Home
- AISA: Kelsey Curry, Tuscaloosa Academy
