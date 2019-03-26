Troy names Cross as new men’s basketball coach

TROY, AL (WSFA) - Hours after WSFA 12 News sports reporter Justin McNelley confirmed through sources that Troy has picked Scott Cross as the new head coach of the men’s basketball program, the university made an official announcement.
Troy University Senior Vice Chancellor for Athletics Jeremy McClain said Cross will become the program’s seventh head coach late Tuesday afternoon.
“This is a great day for Troy Athletics and Trojan Basketball,” McClain said. “We are beyond excited to welcome Scott and his family to Troy. He has proven throughout his career that he is not only a winner on the court but also a coach that values the importance of developing his players in the classroom and in life. Scott is held in the highest regard among his peers and will be an outstanding addition to our department and our community.”
Cross spent a dozen years as the head coach for the UT Arlington program, winning an average 19 games a season and taking his players to the post season five times. Following his time there, the coach took an assistant position in 2018 with the TCU Horned Frogs, which advanced to the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Championship and earned a No. 1 seed in the National Invitation Tournament, or NIT.
The new coach takes over following the termination of Coach Phil Cunningham, who was let go after amassing an 80-111 record over six seasons.
Cross said he’s “thrilled” to be coming to Troy, calling the Trojans “a sleeping giant in the Sun Belt Conference.”
A fan reception will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday in the Stadium Club of Veterans Memorial Stadium with a press conference to follow at 11 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.