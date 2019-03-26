Two male enhancement supplements recalled due to presence of sildenafil

BlueFusion could also be tainted with tadalafil, desmethyl carbodenafil, dithiodesmethyl carbodenafil, scutellarin and daidzein, FDA says. The active ingredients in both supplements may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs (such as nitroglycerin) and may lower blood pressure to dangerous levels; which can be life-threatening, particularly to consumers with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol or heart disease.