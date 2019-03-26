Vehicle sought after fatal 2-vehicle crash

EVERGREEN, AL (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is looking for a vehicle involved in a crash that left a Texas man dead.
According to ALEA, Steven Stone Stewart, 47, was killed when the 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe he was riding in made contact with an unknown vehicle. The Tahoe left the roadway and overturned.
ALEA says Stewart was airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, FL where he died of his injuries. The driver was also injured in the crash.
The vehicle that left the scene of the crash is believed to have been a mini-van, blue in color. ALEA is asking anyone with information with information about this crash to call troopers at 251-578-1315.
The crash happened on Interstate 65 at the 67.1 mile marker, 16 miles west of Flomaton.
