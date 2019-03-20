WATCH LIVE: VP Mike Pence in Huntsville for Space Council meeting

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Vice President Mike Pence will chair the fifth meeting of the National Space Council at Huntsville’s Space and Rocket Center on March 26.
The meeting will focus on President Donald Trump’s plan to restore American leadership in space according to a spokesperson for the National Space Council.
Vice President Pence is the chair of the Space Council and will kick off the meeting. He’ll take reports from other council members and will hear from two expert panels made up of former astronauts, scientists, and a retired Air Force General.
Vice President Pence has taken his role as head of the Space Council seriously making multiple visits to NASA facilities around the United States since taking office. He visited Marshall Space Flight Center in 2017.
The meeting will take place in the Davidson Center for Space Exploration’s Saturn V Hall at noon.
Panel 1: “Ready to Fly”
· Gen. Les Lyles, USAF (ret.), former Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force
· Col. Eileen Collins, USAF (ret.), former Shuttle commander
· Dr. Sandy Magnus, former Shuttle astronaut
Panel 2: “Ready to Explore”
· Dan Dumbacher, American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics
· Dr. Jack Burns, University of Colorado at Boulder
· Wanda Sigur, independent consultant
Space Council members include: The Secretary of State; The Secretary of Defense; The Secretary of Commerce; The Secretary of Transportation; The Secretary of Homeland Security; The Director of National Intelligence; The Director of the Office of Management and Budget; The Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs; The Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration; The Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy; The Assistant to the President for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism; and The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The members or a designee will attend the meeting.
Members of the Space Council’s Users’ Advisory Group have been invited to attend. The Users’ Advisory Group is comprised of private sector members, including Homer Hickam, former NASA engineer, author and Chairman of the Alabama Space Science Exhibit Commission, the Rocket Center’s governing body.
“The Rocket City is the natural summit for the National Space Council,” Dr. Deborah Barnhart, CEO and Executive Director of the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, said. “The scions of the space industry craft our exploration vision. The Rocket Center is honored with their presence, and our Space Camp alumni worldwide are eager to fulfill our destiny in space.”
Previous meetings of the National Space Council have taken place at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, at Cape Canaveral, FL, The White House and the National War College in Washington D.C.
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle says U.S. Space & Rocket Center is the perfect backdrop for a meeting of such caliber.
"The Space & Rocket Center itself highlights where we've been able to write the page of history. It's all showcased at the Space & Rocket Center so as they have the space council meeting, they'll be able to see the things that Huntsville has done in the past," he said. "The space council will be talking about the future of America in space, how we get back to the moon and Mars and deep space. All those questions are things the space council will be looking at and talking about. That's our future."
Mayor Battle added that it's fitting the instrumental group of space policy leaders and influencers will be in the Rocket City at the same time as the U.S. Army's AUSA Global Force Symposium and Exposition, happening at the Von Braun Center March 26-28.
“Both groups work to ensure America’s leadership in defense and space exploration, and both groups always have a home in Huntsville, Alabama,” Battle stated.
Huntsville Attorney Mark McDaniel on the Human Exploration and Operations committee of the NASA Advisory Council and commented on the significance of the meeting being in Huntsville.
"The national space policy board advises the president on space policy issues. space policy will govern NASA through this administration and hopefully other administrations. Space policy is what we're going to do in the future. So this board is extremely important," McDaniel said.
McDaniel added that some of the greatest minds in the world work at Marshall Space Flight Center so having the National Space Council meet in Huntsville speaks to the expertise in North Alabama.
“The fact that we have a president, vice president and NASA administrator that are taking this kind of interest in space policy. This is a generational act. It is something that’s so important to this nation,” McDaniel stated.
