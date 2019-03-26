Why your iPhone needs to be updated now

(CNN/Gray News) – There’s a system upgrade available for your iPhone and you may not want to postpone this one.
That’s because iOS 12.2 is full of security fixes.
Of the 51 fixes, the most notable prevents malicious apps from accessing your phone’s microphone.
The new operating system also pauses FaceTime calls when you leave the app.
It comes as Apple makes its foray into television streaming services.
Privacy concerns were one of the main issues addressed during Monday’s press event for Apple TV+.
