AFC warns against possible AL wildfires

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Alabama Forestry Commission is advising people to use extreme caution when burning debris and having outdoor fires due to dry weather conditions.
According to the AFC advisory released Wednesday, the remainder of the week has no precipitation in the forecast.
“At this time of year with lower humidity and March winds, fires can quickly spread out of control, not only threatening lives, but also endangering homes and property, as well as resulting in damage to Alabama’s forests,” said Elishia Ballentine of AFC.
Ballentine says that fire officials have reported approximately 89 wildfires over the last three days that have burned more than 1,265 acres of land across Alabama.
“The existence of dryer conditions, combined with lower humidity and gusty winds, could potentially contribute to hazardous wildfire behavior,” said State Forester Rick Oates. “Although no burn restrictions have been issued, the Forestry Commission encourages everyone to be very cautious with fire until conditions improve.”
Alabama law requires community members to obtain a burn permit before burning any debris greater than one quarter acre or within 25 feet of flammable materials, according to the AFC.
The AFC works to protect Alabama’s forest resources to ensure the forest contributes as much to the area as possible.
If you would like to know the fire situation in your area or obtain a burn permit call the AFC at 1-800-392-5679 or visit their website, www.forestry.alabama.gov.
