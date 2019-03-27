AL parole board releases February progress report

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles has released its monthly progress report as part of its Corrective Action Plan, ordered by Gov. Kay Ivey back in October. This month, there’s a big focus on helping victims.
Officials say they’ve added step-by-step instructions to the state’s website for victims to receive notice of hearings.
Pardons and paroles’ victims unit now includes a sworn officer who is dedicated entirely to management.
And a suggestion box with a questionnaire has been put in the victim waiting area to let them know what improvements are still needed.
Read more of the changes that are being planned by clicking HERE.
The board’s been ordered to make improvements after a WSFA 12 News investigation revealed more than a hundred violent offenders were on the docket despite being ineligible for early parole.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.