AL teen dies after falling out of truck bed in Florida

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Authorities say an Alabama teen has died after falling out of the bed of a pickup truck in Florida.
Our news partners at the Decatur Daily, say 15-year-old Kaden Johnson of Pell City, Alabama, died Tuesday morning on the Clyde B. Wells Bridge near Freeport.
The Florida Highway Patrol reports that the truck was crossing the bridge when Johnson fell out and was hit by a car.
The car’s driver pulled over, but the truck’s driver kept going, not realizing Johnson had fallen.
