Alabama names Nate Oats Men’s basketball head coach

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WSFA) - University of Alabama Athletics Director Greg Byrne announced Buffalo head coach Nate Oats is now the head man in charge of the Crimson Tide program.
Oats was named the 2018 and 2019 Mid-American Conference Coach of the Year and is one of 11 finalists for the Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year.
In four seasons, Oats led Buffalo to an overall record of 96-43, three MAC Tournament Championships and three NCAA Tournament appearances. The Bulls were recently a No. 6 seed in this year’s tournament.
Oats replaces Avery Johnson, who had spent four seasons as the head coach of the Crimson Tide.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.