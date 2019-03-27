Alabama State Rep. Dimitri Polizos dies at 68

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Alabama State House Rep. Dimitri Polizos has died after suffering a heart attack, State House officials confirmed.
According to Clay Redden with the Alabama House of Representatives, Polizos passed away on Wednesday after suffering from a massive heart attack at home Tuesday. He was 68-years-old.
Polizos was first elected to the District 74 seat in a special election in December 2013. He was reelected in 2014 and 2018. Before that, Polizos served on the Montgomery County Commission from 2004 until his election to the House.
Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon, R-Monrovia, said Polizos was a good friend and served his constituents well in the House.
“He championed the cause of small business and was always watchful that tax dollars were being spent wisely,” said McCutcheon. “My wife Debbie and I offer our heartfelt sympathy to his family.”
State Rep. Reed Ingram, R-Pike Road, served with Polizos both in the House and on the Montgomery County Commission.
“We relied on each other a lot,” said Ingram. “He was a man of his word and he was always there if you needed him. All you had to do was call.“
Polizos was born and raised in Montgomery and graduated from Troy State University, as it was known then, with a degree in business. He was a well-known restaurant owner specializing in Greek and Italian food, as well as “home cooking.”
Polizos is survived by his wife Dorothy, three children and five grandchildren.
Funeral services have not been announced at this time.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.