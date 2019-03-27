Alabama wins Capital City Classic

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Alabama Crimson Tide snapped its four-game losing skid in the Capital City Classic with a 6-3 win over Auburn at Riverwalk Stadium on Tuesday night.
It was a 3-3 game heading into the bottom of the 8th inning when Bama was able to take the lead for good. Bama's Drew Williamson was able to score on a Ryan Watson wild pitch to give the Tide a 4-3 lead.
After a John Trousdale walk, Joe Breaux would line a two-run double to left center field giving the Tide a 6-3 lead and some breathing room heading into the 9th.
Jeremy Randolph would close out the game by striking out Stephen Williams to pick up the win for the Tide.
"Really good to win tonight. It was a great venue and great crowd. Auburn is a great baseball team. Not sure that we played our best baseball and made a lot of mistakes. Really proud of our kids for figuring out a way to win," said Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon.
Joe Breaux would win MVP after a 2-for-3 day at the plate with three RBI and stolen base.
Steven Williams and Conor Davis would both pick up two hits for the Auburn offense.
A record crowd of 7,896 fans were in attendance for the 11th annual Capital City Classic.
Auburn falls to 20-5 with the loss while Alabama improves to 20-6.
Alabama travels to Gainesville to start a series with Florida on Friday. Auburn hits the road to take on South Carolina beginning Friday.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.