Auburn man, 18, facing sexual abuse charges

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - An 18-year-old from Auburn is facing sexual abuse charges in Tallapoosa County.
According to the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department, Kameron Kailer Johnson is charged with rape first degree and sodomy second degree.
Sheriff Jimmy Abbett says the charges are the result of an investigation into an alleged rape of a minor female from March 15.
Johnson was taken into custody Monday and transported to the Tallapoosa County Jail where he was placed under a $80,000 bond.
Abbett says the investigation is ongoing.
