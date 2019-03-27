Bibb Street Pizza, customers donate slices to homeless

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A local restaurant is giving back in a unique way. Bibb St. Pizza Company lets you leave a note and reserve a slice of pizza for the homeless.
Patrick Aitken, case manager for the Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless, was enjoying lunch at Bibb Street Pizza last Thursday when he got the idea.
“God laid it on my heart you need to pay it forward," said Patrick Aitken.
Aitken asked the restaurant’s owner if he could buy a couple of slices of cheese pizza to be given to the next homeless person who came by hungry. Along with the pizza he left some notes of encouragement.
“I didn’t have sticky notes so I grabbed two business cards and wrote notes of encouragement on the back. Ian, the owner, hung up my two cards on the words of affirmation wall as I like to call it. I went ahead and pre-paid for two cheese slices. They were just $2.50 a piece, anyone can do it," said Aitken. “Homelessness doesn’t mean hopelessness. That can brighten someone’s day.”
In less than a week the “A Slice of Life” campaign has picked up momentum with others choosing to pay it forward. The words of affirmation wall is filling up quickly with special messages.
“We had one lady call in and she bought 100 slices to donate," said manager Michael Sanders.
Sanders says serving those in need is a reward in itself.
“It makes you feel good to be able to give to someone. Regardless of how they got in their situation they are there, and someone is looking out for them without wanting anything back,” said Sanders.
As long as there is a need, Aitken is sure those in this community will continue to meet it.
“It is about our community stepping up to reach out to our neighbors in need. Love thy neighbor. Montgomery is doing that," said Aitken.
According to the Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless, more than 800 people are homeless in the Montgomery area.
