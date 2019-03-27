Bibb Street Pizza, customers donate slices to homeless

“I didn’t have sticky notes so I grabbed two business cards and wrote notes of encouragement on the back. Ian, the owner, hung up my two cards on the words of affirmation wall as I like to call it. I went ahead and pre-paid for two cheese slices. They were just $2.50 a piece, anyone can do it," said Aitken. “Homelessness doesn’t mean hopelessness. That can brighten someone’s day.”