Dothan cyclist wins silver in Abu Dhabi

DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) - When we last met Dothan native Brandi Deese, she was gearing up to participate in the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi.
Just a few weeks later, Brandi is back home, but did not return empty handed.
Brandi won the silver medial in the 500 meter cycling event and took home 7th in the 1000 meter. Not only was she able to compete in the games, but Brandi was one of three athletes selected to represent the United States in the closing ceremonies.
“It’s amazing to have this silver metal around my neck,” said Deese. “It feels so wonderful. I’m so grateful that I got picked. All I can say is go Team USA.”
Brandi said she’s currently taking some time off from training and is spending most of her days catching up on sleep.
