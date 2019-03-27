Montgomery fights blight with initiative to tear down dilapidated properties

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery is launching a new initiative to identify and eventually demolish properties that are vacant, abandoned, and dilapidated, and make the city's neighborhoods safer and more desirable.
“It's neighborhood blight, it degradates the neighborhood,” said Mayor Todd Strange.
The Montgomery City Council has approved the demolition of 80 homes so far this year, on top of the 435 that were identified as vacant, abandoned, and dilapidated three years ago.
“The last of those 435 are now down,” Strange said.
Now the City is identifying even more that have no one to take care of them and need to come down. So far, finding nearly 2,000 properties that COULD be candidates.
“We're asking the owner to do various things with the house, meet a minimum standard of care, international property maintenance code with tell you what that is, and that's what we hold all of our owners to,” City Public Works Director Chris Conway explains the four stages of distress with properties. “Clean up, board up, fix up, then tear down.”
If the owner on record can't or won't clean up, board up or fix up, the City will step in.
“Basically a 60 day notice that we give them that says you can either tear it down yourself or we'll do it for you,” Conway said.
The City Council still has to approve the demolition of any property, that costs about $3500 to $5,000 to tear down.
“When we tear this down we place a lien against the property,” added Conway.
If you ask the Mayor, the move does so much more for the value of the neighborhood. “[This is] Our effort to help neighborhoods become clean, and become friendly, and become inviting places that people want to be.”
