8 MPS schools ranked in top 5 percent in the nation

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A new school ranking site has ranked eight Montgomery public schools among the top 10 percent of schools in America, according to Tom Salter from the MPS Communication Office.
Salter says “The School Review” also rated five MPS campuses as an A+, pushing them into the top five percent of all schools in the nation, according to the site’s data.
Dr. Daniel Dockerman, the site’s chief methodologist, says the rankings are determined by the school’s academics and safety conditions.
“Schools who receive A+ grades represent the top schools in the nation, perform at high levels on standardized test scores and have safe learning environments,” said Dockerman. “Montgomery County Public Schools should be proud to have five 'A+' schools in their district. We know that any child’s education is of tremendous importance to parents and by providing the most comprehensive data available, we hope to give parents the information they need to engage local school leaders, PTAs and make informed choices for their families.”
Salter says a total of 41 Alabama schools were awarded the highest grade, making 12 percent of the top schools in the state from Montgomery.
“The School Review recognized LAMP as the top high school, Forest Avenue as the second-best elementary school, Floyd Middle as the fifth-best middle school, Baldwin as the sixth-best middle school, and Brew Tech as the seventh-best high school in Alabama,” said MPS Superintendent Ann Roy Moore. “I am very excited about the progress we are making as a system. We aren’t finished – but we are moving forward.”
Booker T. Washington High School, Bear Elementary, and MacMillian International were all awarded a grade of ‘A.’ Six schools, Blount Elementary, Wilson Elementary, Flowers Elementary, Carver Elementary, Dalraida Elementary, Pintlala Elementary and Dunbar/Ramer School received B’s.
For a complete list of schools in Montgomery County visit “The School Review’s” website or for information about the site’s methodology visit https://www.theschoolreview.com/articles/methodology.
