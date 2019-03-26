Proposed ‘anti road rage’ bill would help clarify left lane driving

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A bill making its way through the Alabama legislature would make it illegal to drive in the left lane longer than 1.5 miles without completely passing another vehicle.
The bill’s sponsor also hopes it will cut down on road rage, even dubbing it “The Anti Road Rage Act.”
In Alabama, it’s already illegal to stay in the left lane, unless you’re doing something like passing. This bill would add clarity and other conditions to the existing law.
"I think will also help motorists understand a little better what is OK for them to do, in other words, how long they can stay in that lane without violating the law,” said Clay Ingram, AAA Alabama.
