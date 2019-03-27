Roofers working nonstop in tornado-torn Lee County

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Cody Dykes hit the ground running not long after the tornado and there is no sign he’ll slow down anytime soon.
“Just overnight, we saw these amount of calls within a couple of days.. just totally blow up," said Dykes, who owns Superior Roofing with his father in Lee County.
Six days a week, 12 hours a day. This is the life for about 25 roofing companies in Lee County since the tornado carved its way through on Sunday, March 3. The storm killed 23 and injured nearly 100 people.
“You just saw the magnitude of the storm,” Dykes recalled.
Even though the tornado was more than three weeks ago, Dykes and his team have only begun. They’ve either repaired or re-roofed about five homes so far with hundreds more to go.
“We will probably repair 300 or so roofs. We will probably re-roof 200 or 250,” said Dykes.
Dykes’ dad started Superior Roofing more than 30 years ago. The company has seen its share of storms but nothing like this.
With his trusty ladder and specialized boots, Dykes doesn’t anticipate putting a lid on all the work until the fall. Six more months of patching, replacing and trying to make many homeowners feel whole from the top down.
A general reminder; Cody Dykes says regardless of why you need a roof, be sure to do your homework and be careful with the fly-by nighters who are only in it to make a quick buck.
