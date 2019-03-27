Southern Union, Swiss company form 3D printing partnership

OPELIKA, AL (WSFA) - Southern Union State Community College is partnering with Sintratec, a Switzerland-based 3D printer manufacturer.
"By combining what the industry needs and state-of-the-art technology, providing that education to our students, it matches the need to with what our educational goals are perfectly,” says Southern Union President Todd Shackett.
The partnership comes with a donation of a new 3D printer from Sintratec.
“The one that we were allowed to donate is actually for self-assembly, so the students really learn how to work from the internal,” Sintratec CEO Dominik Solenicki explained.
Officials say that this partnership and donation will give students the hands-on experience that they need to get jobs in the rapidly growing industry.
“The market is growing exponentially, and with such growth there comes a great demand for skilled workers. The biggest problem in the next few years is going to be to find great people," Solenicki explained. "So we need to have great people in our own company and we need to have smart people in the market who use our technology and make the most of it. So it’s only natural for us to partner up with educational bodies and I’m very happy that we found such a capable one here.“
Officials from the Alabama Community College System say that they are planning to introduce more 3D printing advancements at other community colleges across the state in the future.
