Suspect in 2017 child endangerment case found in attic

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A woman wanted by law enforcement on multiple warrants was found hiding in the attic of a Montgomery home, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.
Ashley Nola, now 33, was charged with child endangerment in 2017 after it was determined she and her new born child tested positive for a controlled substance at an area hospital.
She was set for a court hearing in March 2018 but failed to appear.
An anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers sent deputies to a residence in the 2300 block of Glendale Avenue where they found Nola hiding. CrimeStoppers said the tipster will be offered a reward for their help.
Nola is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
