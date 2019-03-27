Texas woman births 3 sets of twins in 9 minutes

(CNN) - Talk about a real-life super woman.
Thelma Chiaka gave birth to three sets of twins within nine-minutes.
She had two sets of twin boys and one set of twin girls weighing between one pound 12 ounces and two pounds 14 ounces.
All are reportedly doing fine in the neonatal intensive care unit.
This historic birthing event took place earlier this month at the Woman's Hospital of Texas In Houston.
According to the staff there the odds of having sextuplets is about one in 4.7 billion.
No word yet on if Chiaka plans on buying a ticket for Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot.
