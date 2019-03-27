Third suspect charged after man found beaten, near death

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - An Elmore county man is now the third suspect charged after a man was found beaten and near death inside a car.
Nicky Terrell Gaines is charged with attempted murder, two counts of robbery and two counts of kidnapping first degree.
The charges are related to an incident which took place in January in the 1280 eastern boulevard, the SureStay hotel by Best Western Montgomery. Gaines and two other suspects, Jessie Ford and Ibraheem Yazeed, allegedly beat the victim at gunpoint until he was, “unconscious, unresponsive, severely injured and near death”, court documents indicate.
The suspects are also accused of holding another victim against his will, beating him and stealing money from him.
Gaines was taken into custody Tuesday and transported to the Montgomery county detention facility under a $290,000 bond.
Ford and yazeed were taken into custody by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office in February
