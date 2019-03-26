Vice president visits Space Camp during trip to Rocket City

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Students had some very important eyes on their work at Space Camp this week.
Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Huntsville didn’t end after the National Space Council meeting on Tuesday.
He got a special tour of Space Camp to see what students are learning.
It went hand in hand with the message coming from the space council and the urgency when it comes to the focusing on the future of our country in space.
Pence was accompanied by Dr. Deborah Barnhart, CEO of the Space and Rocket Center, and others like Astronaut Buzz Aldrin. He offered them words of encouragement and expressed his pride in their efforts to learn all they can about space, science and technology.
“The students in Space Camp are very excited. They already got to meet the governor this morning in cyber camp so they’re very excited that the Vice President will come around during their space camp missions,” Dr. Barnhart said.
The students showcased missions where they’re on space walks, making repairs and doing experiments on the International Space Station and mounting solar panels on the moon.
Officials talked about the importance of the vice president’s visit and the key talks about what’s next for the U.S. space enterprise.
“Some guidance of where the space program will be going and where it needs to go. With the Space Council establishing that, everyone will be moving in the same direction. We’ll have goals and be able to get back to manned space flight again,” explained Craig Naudain, a past chair of the Space & Rocket Commission.
“I just hope we have a vibrant future for all of our people. We are developing the workforce of tomorrow for exploration, defense, space and cyber and I want there to be a robust future and lots of opportunity for people of economic income level to understand and participate in our future,” Dr. Barnhart added.
The group also got to see the brand-new Mars habitat. According to officials, the students attend Duluth Montessori School in Georgia.
The simulated missions at Space Camp are designed to inspire the next generation of astronauts.
“That’s the primary mission of the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, the STEM training, the idea of inspiring children to want to be the next generation of astronauts, going to the moon again and going to Mars on a manned spacecraft,” Craig Naudain said.
“We are thrilled that the Vice President can take a few minutes to walk around Space Camp. We have cyber camp running today as well. So they’re going to get to see the workforce of the future in action, working and learning and preparing themselves for whatever destiny the space council sets for us,” Dr. Barnhart added.
