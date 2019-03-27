Woman stabbed to death at Montgomery hotel

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a woman was stabbed to death Wednesday.
Investigators responded to a hotel in the 1100 block of Eastern Boulevard in response to a call about a disturbance. The victim, identified at this time only as a female from out-of-state, was pronounced dead on the scene.
An initial investigation found the homicide was domestic-related. One person was taken into custody at the scene and charges are pending.
The victim’s name has not been released because authorities are attempting to notify next-of-kin.
This is Montgomery’s 14th homicide of 2019.
