8 AL companies receive 2019 Trade Excellence Award

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Governor Kay Ivey announced the eight winners of the 2019 Governor’s Trade Excellence Awards Wednesday, recognizing the companies that aid in Alabama’s transportation and export business, according to the Governor’s communication office.
“Our winners this year range in size from the small business to the large corporation, and also hail from different parts of Alabama,” said Governor Ivey. “They each represent the type of company that makes us strong as a state. We also see a concentration of firms in the aerospace and automotive industries, which underscores the importance of these industries to our economy.”
The Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield describes the companies as cutting edge on the domestic and global scales.
According to data collected by the Alabama Department of Commerce, the value of the state’s exports industry reached heights of approximately $21 billion last year and reached shipments to 191 countries.
“We are proud to recognize this year’s Governor’s Trade Excellence Award winners,” Canfield said. “Their success comes as a result of the hard work and ingenuity of our businesspeople, as well as the commitment and cooperation that exist among our federal, state and local entities that work together to help Alabama companies increase their exports.”
The 2019 Governor’s Trade Excellence Award winners:
- Aerostar: based in Mobile, provides maintenance on civilian aircrafts
- GKN Aerospace—Alabama: a company that supplies a number of parts, components and engineering services to aircraft contractors
- Help Lightning: based in Birmingham, allows experts in technical, health care, manufacturing and service fields to show a resolution with a patented, mobile reality and virtual interactive technology
- Polyvance: repairs damages plastic automotive bumpers and provides a variety of other products
- Port of Huntsville: has the only international cargo flights in Alabama
- RMCI Inc.: RMCI of Huntsville designed and created a health and usage monitoring system for aircrafts
- Trinity Highway Products: leading company for crash cushion impact protection for highway and work zone safety
- Zorn Molds Inc.: designs and manufactures molds for fishing lures, soft plastics, blister packs, investment castings and general CNC machined parts
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.