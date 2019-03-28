Alabama man convicted of killing girlfriend in St. Tammany Parish

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, LA (WVUE) - A jury in St. Tammany Parish has convicted an Alabama man in the murder of his girlfriend in 2014.
Johnathan Lee Nall, 39, was convicted of second degree murder and terrorizing in the stabbing death of his girlfriend 26-year-old Melinda Denny.
Nall and Denny were travelling through St. Tammany Parish on their way to Texas on February 22, 2014 when their vehicle ran out of gas. The couple began arguing before Nall called his mother to ask for gas money. Nall’s mother became concerned and called the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office to check on the couple.
Deputies later spotted the couple in the parking lot of a grocery store on Highway 21 around 1:40 a.m. Deputies stayed with the couple before allowing them to leave after about 45 minutes.
Nall was later found by deputies around Noon at a gas station in Covington holding a gun to his head, threatening to kill himself. There was a two-hour standoff with deputies before they were able to subdue him.
After the standoff, Denny was reported missing. Her body was found in a wooded area off Brewster Road near Covington five days later.
Nall later confessed to stabbing Denny to death inside of their vehicle while she slept in the back seat following an argument and then dumping her body.
Nall faces a mandatory life in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for May 15.
