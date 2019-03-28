Bill would allow AL counties, cities to lower grocery tax

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - In the wake of the passage of Alabama’s gas tax increase, one conservative think tank says there is more momentum to lower or even eliminate the state’s often debated grocery tax.
One proposed bill would allow some county and city leadership to reduce or eliminate a percentage of taxes on groceries. Currently, Alabama’s state tax is four percent with additional local taxes varying depending on each city and county.
Rep. Chris England, D-Tuscaloosa, proposed House Bill 42 that would give local leadership the authority to eliminate or decrease the tax.
Phil Williams is the Director of Policy Strategy at the Alabama Policy Institute, or API, which cites research that says Alabama is one of only 12 states in the nation to tax groceries. The think tank supports the reduction of grocery taxes on both the state and local level.
“There’s a lot more momentum this year than I’ve seen in the past,” Williams said, adding that while lawmakers have raised the gas tax, the conservative approach would be to reduce another tax.
“Grocery taxes are the most regressive of all taxes,” Williams said.
