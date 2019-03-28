City offers jobs to Montgomery’s youth for the summer

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Do you know a young adult who’s looking for a job this summer? Well look no further because the city of Montgomery is looking for candidates for its 2019 Youth Summer Employment Program.
“We’re looking to hire some young people to work with us this summer and work with other departments in the city,” said Kay McCreery, Montgomery’s Parks and Recreation director. “Maybe they’re out of school. Maybe they’re out of college, whatever it is, but they are looking for something to do which can be very productive.”
The program provides job opportunities to teenagers and young adults in Montgomery. Those selected will work 30 to 40 hours per week for various city departments at a rate of $9.92 per hour.
“If you’re between 17 and 21, and you’re interested in working with other people, or you’re interested in being outside, and you’re interested in being engaged gainfully during the summer, then we’re looking to talk to you," McCreery said.
Available positions include: community center lifeguard and program aide supporting various departments and community projects, light laborer in maintenance or landscaping and recreation aide supporting youth summer programming.
“You learn how to conduct yourself. You learn how to conduct yourself in a work environment in a professional manner and you learn what it is to work with a team and to work with a boss," McCreery said.
Monica Postell, a sophomore at Auburn University at Montgomery, participated in the Youth Summer Employment Program in 2016.
“The summer program really kind of just pushed me in the right direction," Postell said.
Postell said the Youth Summer Employment Program helped her find her passion in life.
“At first, my major at AUM was going to be general biology, but I had this passion to be with kids, and after being with the summer program it really just solidified that that’s what I wanted to do,” Postell said.
Because of the program, Postell is now pursuing a degree in education and hopes to one day be a kindergarten teacher.
Postell’s advice to those considering applying to the Youth Summer Employment Program is “do it.”
“It is such a joy. You have so much fun. You meet some of the best children and you make lifelong friends,” Postell said.
To be eligible, applicants must live in Montgomery and be at least 17 years old. Applications are available for pick-up at the Montgomery Parks and Recreation Office, located at 1010 Forest Avenue next to the W.A. Gayle Planetarium. Applications are also available on the city’s website. All applications must be turned into the Montgomery Parks and Recreation Office by April 19.
The applications will be narrowed down to a select few. Those selected will be brought in for an interview and drug test.
The program begins on June 3.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.