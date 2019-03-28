Dothan’s visitor’s bureau rolls out new initiative to boost tourism

DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) - For a smaller city, Dothan’s highways see lots of traffic.
“We’re fortunate here in Dothan to have millions and millions of cars driving through our town each year,” said President/CEO of Visit Dothan Aaron McCreight.
Many drivers passing through are headed to sunny skies in Florida, but the city is hoping travelers may consider a detour.
“We’d love to get people off the circle, so to speak, and see what we have,” said McCreight.
Dothan’s Visitor’s Bureau recently launched the Discover Dothan initiative to get travelers to explore the city’s gems.
“We want people to understand what we have here and who we have here,” said McCreight. “To get them to understand more about Dothan as a destination along the way.”
Especially with Spring Break season here and upcoming summer travel.
Shops like Bird and Bean Coffee House hope to take advantage of the new tourism push.
“Local business is always important to us, but it’s nice to have fresh faces,”said Bird and Bean Coffee House Pastry Chef Victoria Kleinschnitz. “We’re really excited to see how it takes off and how it effects our business.”
Discover Dothan’s current campaign is centered around having people stop to visit Top Chef winner Kelsey Barnard Clark’s restaurant, KBC, and explore other spots around the city before getting on the road.
For more information about participating locations, visit www.discoverdothan.com