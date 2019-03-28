FEMA responds to information leak report

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Federal Emergency Management Agency officials are trying correct a problem after the Department of Homeland Security released a report stating that FEMA did not safeguard disaster survivors’ sensitive personal information in recent years.
The report determined that FEMA violated the Privacy Act of 1974 and Department of Homeland Security policy by releasing the personal information of 2.3 million survivors of hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria and the California wildfires in 2017.
In response, FEMA released the following statement:
“FEMA, in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security Office of the Inspector General (DHS OIG), identified an incident involving the sharing of sensitive, personally identifiable information of disaster survivors using the Transitional Sheltering Assistance program. In transferring disaster survivor information to a contractor, FEMA provided more information than was necessary.
“Since discovery of this issue, FEMA has taken aggressive measures to correct this error. FEMA is no longer sharing unnecessary data with the contractor and has conducted a detailed review of the contractor’s information system. To date, FEMA has found no indicators to suggest survivor data has been compromised. FEMA has also worked with the contractor to remove the unnecessary data from the system and updated its contract to ensure compliance with Department of Homeland Security (DHS) cybersecurity and information-sharing standards. As an added measure, FEMA instructed contracted staff to complete additional DHS privacy training.
“FEMA’s goal remains protecting and strengthening the integrity, effectiveness, and security of our disaster programs that help people before, during, and after disasters.”
Hundreds of residents in Lee County have been working with FEMA since the storms that devastated parts of the community on March 3.
FEMA has received over 600 assistance applications and approved over $936,000 for assistance to Lee County residents.
