Funeral arrangements set for AL state Rep. Dimitri Polizos

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The family of the late Alabama state Rep. Dimitri Polizos has finalized funeral arrangements.
A public visitation will be held between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday at Leak Memory Chapel on Lincoln Road in Montgomery. His funeral will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation on Mt. Meigs Road.
Polizos, a Republican representing Montgomery in the Alabama legislature, was first elected to the District 74 seat in a special election in December 2013. He was re-elected in 2014 and 2018. Before that, he served on the Montgomery County Commission from 2004 until his election to the House.
Polizos was born and raised in Montgomery and graduated from Troy State University, as it was known then, with a degree in business. He was a well-known restaurant owner specializing in Greek and Italian food, as well as “home cooking.”
The family business was Polizos’ passion. If he wasn’t at the the legislature, you could find him at Mr. G’s restaurant, the place where he greeted nearly ever patron who walked through the door.
He died Wednesday after suffering a heart attack at his home.
Polizos, 68, is survived by his wife Dorothy, three children and five grandchildren.
