Grady woman sought after child exposed to meth

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a woman wanted for exposing a child to methamphetamines.
According to Capt. Trent Beasley, Jessica Kraft, 41 of Grady, is wanted on child endangerment charges.
The charges are related to a series of incidents which began in October of 2018 in the 800 block of Gardner Road. According to an arrest affidavit, Leslie Ann Kraft, 38 of Grady, Jessica Kraft’s sister, was charged after deputies discovered she had exposed her 3-year-old daughter to meth. The child also tested positive for the drug.
Beasley says after Leslie Kraft’s arrest the Department of Human Services (DHR) was called to the scene and the child was placed with Jessica Craft.
As part of procedure, Beasley says DHR came back to test the child for the presence of drugs on March 14 and the child again tested positive for Meth. It was also learned that Leslie Kraft was living with Jessica Kraft, which was against the conditions set by DHR.
Leslie Kraft, who was out on bond for the first chemical endangerment charge, was taken back into custody and charged with a second count of child endangerment.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jessica Craft, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department 334-832-4980 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.
