Man charged in fatal stabbing of wife at Montgomery hotel

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The husband of a woman stabbed to death at a Montgomery hotel has been charged with her murder, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Capt. Regina Duckett says Courtney Davis, 40 of Texas, is charged with the murder of his wife Silvia Davis, 40 also from Texas.
MPD’s investigation into the fatal stabbing revealed it was domestic violence related and stemmed from a verbal altercation that escalated, Duckett said.
Courtney Davis was taken into custody at the scene of the stabbing Wednesday. Following his arrest, Duckett said he was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $150,000 bond.
