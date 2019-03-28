MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A Montgomery business owner faces multiple tax charges.
Gerald Wesley Cronier has been charged with attempting to evade, failure to pay, and fraudulent return or document.
Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey tells WSFA Cronier is the owner of Cronier’s Dine Jewelry and that the charges are related to the business.
WSFA reached out to Cronier, who said, “The charges against are unfound and will be vigorously defended.” He goes on to say the charges no way deal quality of service.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.