Montgomery man charged with shooting mother of his children

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A suspect wanted in connection to a Monday afternoon shooting has been arrested, according to court documents.
Jonvonte Goode, 21, of Montgomery, was taken into custody and charged with firing multiple rounds into the home of his ex-girlfriend. One of the bullets struck the victim - who shares three children with Goode - in the foot.
The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. at a home on North Pass Road. That’s near the Northern Boulevard.
Goode was arrested shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday. He faces charges of shooting into an occupied dwelling as well as felony second-degree domestic violence assault.
The suspect is being held on a $60,000 bond at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
