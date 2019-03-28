Scott Cross introduced as Troy’s head men’s basketball coach

TROY, AL (WSFA) - Scott Cross was introduced as Troy University’s new men’s head basketball coach Thursday.
“This is a big day for us. I’m excited about the future of where our basketball program is headed,” said Troy University Senior Vice Chancellor for Athletics Jeremy McClain.
Cross currently serves as an assistant coach at TCU, but previously recorded 225 wins during his time as head coach at UT Arlington. His time at Arlington included five 20-win seasons and five postseason appearances. He led the Mavericks to the 2017 Sun Belt Conference regular season title.
“We needed to find somebody who was a proven winner,” said McClain. “If you guys have looked at Scott’s record it’s pretty easy to see he’s a winner.”
Cross said he didn’t give a second thought to accepting this head coaching position. McClain said he was told there were no other options if Cross had already indicated his interest.
“It was evident how well-respected he is around this country,” said McClain.
During his press conference, Troy’s newest coaching hire said he already feels the love.
“The support here is almost overwhelming," said Cross. “I was truly truly humbled by it all. We’re just so excited to get here and get things started.”
“My philosophy is to work extremely hard, to serve others, to make everything competitive, and to put it all in the Good Lord’s hands. That’s what I believe in 100 percent,” said Cross.
The Sweet 16 tips off Thursday in the NCAA Tournament and in the beginning of Thursday’s presser, Troy University Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins Jr. joked about Troy’s men’s program being there one day. For Cross, he was serious, but he knows it won’t come overnight.
“My philosophy is championships are won today. We have to win today. We have to get better each and every day," said Cross. "If we do that, over the course of many many days, we can get there.”
Cross is the seventh coach in program history.
